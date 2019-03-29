|
SHEPPARD Ralph Passed away peacefully at the
Eastbourne District General Hospital.
on 21st March, aged 70 years.
Beloved father of Carol,
grandad of Edward & Harry
and loving uncle to Russell.
Funeral service to be held at
The Downs Crematorium, Brighton on Friday 12th April at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made to the
'British Heart Foundation'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, Tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
