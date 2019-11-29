|
WALFORD Priscilla Anne On 6th November 2019 aged 89 years. Funeral service to take place at Kent and Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday 4th December at 12.15 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St Margaret the Queen Church, Buxted on Tuesday 10th December at 11.30 a.m. Flowers welcome at church service only. Donations, if desired, to either Royal National Lifeboat Institution or Exeter Cathedral
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 29, 2019