Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Walford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Walford

Notice Condolences

Priscilla Walford Notice
WALFORD Priscilla Anne On 6th November 2019 aged 89 years. Funeral service to take place at Kent and Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday 4th December at 12.15 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St Margaret the Queen Church, Buxted on Tuesday 10th December at 11.30 a.m. Flowers welcome at church service only. Donations, if desired, to either Royal National Lifeboat Institution or Exeter Cathedral
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -