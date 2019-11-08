|
|
|
TAYLOR Peter William Late of Housedean Farm, Lewes,
on the 25th October 2019, aged 92.
Much loved husband of Jean, and widower of Tita. Dearest Father of David, Penny, Carolyn and Kate, Grandpa to 15 and Great Grandpa to 19. A memorial service will be held at
St. Pancras Church, Kingston, on
Friday 22nd November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK, c/o Grace Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Ave, Ringmer, Lewes BN8 5QX. Tel: 01273 813333 or online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 8, 2019