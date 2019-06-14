|
|
|
MUMFORD Peter Anthony Died peacefully on 23rd May 2019, aged 92 years.
A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend
to many over the years.
Funeral service to be held at St John The Baptist Church in Clayton on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am with burial at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground. No flowers please but we would be grateful for donations to The Gurkha Welfare Trust or the Woodlands Trust c/o Arka Original Funerals, 39-41 Surrey Street,
Brighton BN1 3PB.
Published in Sussex Express on June 14, 2019
