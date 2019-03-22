|
|
|
Lower Patricia May Peacefully in her sleep on
8th March aged 91.
The loving wife of the late Les, mum to Stephen and Marion,
mother-in-law to Lorraine and Andy, proud 'Seaside' grandma of Laura,
Emily, Duncan, Susannah and Alistair and a loved and much-respected
aunt and friend.
For those who knew Pat and would like to pay their respects at the
Downs Crematorium Main Chapel
(BN2 3PL) on Monday 8th April at
12 noon and then at Peacehaven Golf Club (BN9 9UH) would be very welcome. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers to,
RNLI (Newhaven) c/o
Bennett Funeral Service, Newhaven.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More