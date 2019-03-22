Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
13 Bridge Street
Newhaven, Sussex BN9 9PH
01273 761448
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lower

Notice Condolences

Patricia Lower Notice
Lower Patricia May Peacefully in her sleep on
8th March aged 91.
The loving wife of the late Les, mum to Stephen and Marion,
mother-in-law to Lorraine and Andy, proud 'Seaside' grandma of Laura,
Emily, Duncan, Susannah and Alistair and a loved and much-respected
aunt and friend.
For those who knew Pat and would like to pay their respects at the
Downs Crematorium Main Chapel
(BN2 3PL) on Monday 8th April at
12 noon and then at Peacehaven Golf Club (BN9 9UH) would be very welcome. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers to,
RNLI (Newhaven) c/o
Bennett Funeral Service, Newhaven.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.