Patricia Green

Patricia Green Notice
GREEN Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton on 23rd May 2019, aged 84 years.
Patricia will be sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Cross in Hand, TN21 0LT on Monday 24th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to either
'Salvation Army' or
'Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance may be made online at
www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact
Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on June 21, 2019
