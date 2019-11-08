Home

Patricia Allcorn

Patricia Allcorn Notice
ALLCORN Patricia Joan
(née Tuppen) Died peacefully at home on
24th October 2019, aged 84 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private cremation followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving on Monday 11th November at St Peter's Church, Rodmell at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, may be made to either 'RNLI - Newhaven' or
'East Sussex Farmers Benevolent Fund' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX. Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 8, 2019
