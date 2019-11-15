|
|
|
Gurney Pat On 29th October 2019, aged 95 years.
Formerly of Ditchling and Newick.
Much loved mother of Susanne
and Angela, also a dear grandmother of Zoe and Robert.
Funeral Service at the Kent & Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Tuesday 19th November at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for SSAFA c/o
R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak,
Allington Road, Newick, BN8 4NB
tel 01825 722895.
The family would like to take this opportunity to extend very special thanks to the staff of Nightingales Nursing Home, Newick for all their
care and kindness towards Pat.
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019