|
|
|
TUPPEN Pamela
(née Packham) Our beautiful mum,
so proud of having three daughters,
Anne, Lynn and Joy,
nine grandchildren,
eight great-grandchildren,
two great-great grandchildren,
passed away peacefully
after a long battle with cancer.
Missing you every day.
Funeral at Trinity Church Southover, Lewes, on Tuesday 6th August
at 12 noon, followed by an
interment in Lewes Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, to St Peter & St James c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557
Published in Sussex Express on July 26, 2019