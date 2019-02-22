|
|
|
PAYNE Michael Roy
(Mick) Passed away on 6th February 2019 aged 79.
Son of the late Stan and May and brother John. Brother to David, Maureen, Sonia and Rosamunde, uncle Michael to his nephews and nieces.
His funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Monday 4th March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made to 'Dementia UK' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 22, 2019
