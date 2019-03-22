|
MOORE Michael Vectis Keith Passed away peacefully on
9th March 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Shelley, Emily, Sarah and William (late) and loving grandad and great-grandad. Michael was a lifetime resident of Ringmer and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed
by his family and friends.
A service is to be held at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Ringmer on Friday 29th March 2019 at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only, but if you would like to make a donation in memory of Michael, cheques should be made to 'Diabetes UK' and may be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively, made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 22, 2019
