ISITT Michael Passed away peacefully
on March 5th, aged 86.
Much missed by his family and friends. Service of Thanksgiving at St. Peter's Church, Rodmell, East Sussex on Thursday 21st March at 2.30pm.
Donations if wished may be made to
'St Peter and St James Hospice'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 15, 2019
