Young Maureen Passed away peacefully on
1st March aged 89 years.
Formerly of Isfield,
of late residing at Dunsfold Nursing home in Herstmonceaux.
She leaves behind husband Donald, children Richard, Mandy & Denise, Grandchildren Jason & Stefan
and great granddaughter Cali.
A celebration of her life will take place at Isfield Church followed by a burial on
Friday March 29th at 1pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
Dementia UK and sent c/o
Cooper & Son, Funeral Directors,
Rose Cottage, 11 New Town,
Uckfield, TN22 5DL
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 15, 2019
