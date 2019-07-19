|
|
|
JENNER Maureen Vera formerly of Hove,
wife of the late Dr Paul Jenner,
died suddenly at home in
Pershore Worcestershire
on 24th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved mother of Simon and Sian,
grandmother to Jennifer and Luke.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Pancras Church, Lewes on
31st July at 11.00am.
Donations if desired may be made to
'Compassion in World Farming',
'The Guide Dogs for the
Blind Association', 'The Brook'
or 'WWF-UK' and should be
sent by post to Grace -
Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019