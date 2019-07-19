Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00
St Pancras Church
Lewes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Jenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Jenner

Notice Condolences

Maureen Jenner Notice
JENNER Maureen Vera formerly of Hove,
wife of the late Dr Paul Jenner,
died suddenly at home in
Pershore Worcestershire
on 24th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved mother of Simon and Sian,
grandmother to Jennifer and Luke.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Pancras Church, Lewes on
31st July at 11.00am.
Donations if desired may be made to
'Compassion in World Farming',
'The Guide Dogs for the
Blind Association', 'The Brook'
or 'WWF-UK' and should be
sent by post to Grace -
Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices