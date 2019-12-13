|
DAVIS Mary
(nee Jenkins) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 29th November 2019, aged 83. Beloved mother to Rachael and Mark, grandmother to eight. Will be deeply missed. A service of Thanksgiving to be held at 2pm on Monday 16th December at St Mary the Virgin Church, Ringmer. No flowers please, but donations if desired may be made to
'Versus Arthritis' and
should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 13, 2019