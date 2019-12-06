Home

Cowley Martyn Lifelong resident of Herstmonceux
and a popular figure within the community.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
He will be greatly missed both
locally and beyond.
Funeral service to take place at Herstmonceux Parish Church on Thursday 19th December 2019
at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to R.N.I.B.
cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 6, 2019
