Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tester and Jones Funeral Services Ltd (Crowborough)
London Road
Crowborough, Sussex TN6 2TT
(+44) 189-2611 181
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Wilson

Notice Condolences

Martin Wilson Notice
Wilson Martin Nicholas Died peacefully on 28th June, 2019 aged 61.
Formerly of Camberley, Surrey. Loving husband of Viv and much loved father of Holly
and all his family.
He touched the lives of so many people.
Funeral service will be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Friday 19th July at 4:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Hailsham Food Bank
c/o Tester and Jones Funeral Services, London Road, Crowborough, TN6 2TT or via the website
www.testerandjones.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.