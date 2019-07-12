|
Wilson Martin Nicholas Died peacefully on 28th June, 2019 aged 61.
Formerly of Camberley, Surrey. Loving husband of Viv and much loved father of Holly
and all his family.
He touched the lives of so many people.
Funeral service will be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Friday 19th July at 4:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Hailsham Food Bank
c/o Tester and Jones Funeral Services, London Road, Crowborough, TN6 2TT or via the website
www.testerandjones.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on July 12, 2019