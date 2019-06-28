Home

LANAWAY Mark William Of Muddles Green, Chiddingly passed away peacefully
on 16th June 2019
at St Wilfrid's Hospice.
A loving partner to Kim and loved dearly by Stuart and Jackie, Paul
and Jacquie and Dave and Tom.
He will be sorely missed.
The funeral service is to be
held at Chiddingly Church
on Monday 8th July at 13:45,
followed by the reception at the
Six Bells Public House, Chiddingly.
Black is optional but all bright colours will be welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made out to 'St Wilfrid's Hospice'
c/o Cooper and Son, Rose Cottage,
11 New Town, Uckfield, TN22 5DL
or online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/
services/38793
Published in Sussex Express on June 28, 2019
