MESSAGE Marina Elizabeth Rose (Rena) Passed away peacefully at
Millcroft Care Home, Horam
on 18th August 2019, aged 83 years.
Rena will be sadly missed by
her loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Warbleton, on
Thursday 5th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations, if
wished, to 'Demelza' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk For further details, please contact
Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 30, 2019