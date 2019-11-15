|
|
|
Cooke Marilyn Jane
(nee Tuppen) Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2019,
aged 50 years.
Beloved wife of Bernie,
mother of Alice and Casey.
Treasured daughter of Ena and Robin,
sister to Trevor and Stephen
and sister-in-law to Nicky and Dee.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
on Friday 22nd November 2019
at 3.15pm.
Bright colours to be worn,
Flowers welcome, or cheque donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Payne and Sons, Funeral Directors 01323 405745
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019