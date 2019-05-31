|
GOTTLIFFE Margaret Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Debbie, Matthew and Barry and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Thursday 6th June at 2pm,
followed by refreshments at
Cinque Port Club at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired donations payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK and
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Southern Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 High Street, Uckfield, TN22 1AP. Telephone: 01825 764125
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
