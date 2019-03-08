|
|
|
Evenden Liz (Lil) On 2nd March 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken Evenden, much loved mum of Sheila. Grateful thanks to all the staff and
residents at Burdyke Lodge, Seaford for making her last year of life happy.
Funeral Service at Eastbourne Crematorium, main chapel on Wednesday 20th March at 2.30pm. Flowers or if desired donations
to a charity of choice.
Enquiries c/o Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford BN25 1RU Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More