|
|
|
HOLMAN Lillian Hilda
(Lily) Of Newick, on 20th August 2019, suddenly, but peacefully at the
Princess Royal Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, mum
to Sue and John, nan to Luke,
Harry and Jack and "sweet nannie"
to great grandchildren.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church,
Newick, on Monday 9th September
at 2.00 pm, followed by burial.
No black, informal dress please.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Chatterbox or
Newick Bonfire Society Ltd, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak,
Allington Road, Newick, BN8 4NB,
tel: 01825 722895
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 30, 2019