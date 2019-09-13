Home

BROWNE Lilian May (Lil)
nee Horscroft Peacefully at home in Newick
on 3rd September 2019,
aged 102 years.
Beloved wife of the late George.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St.Mary's Church, Newick on Monday 16th September at 2.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Help for Heroes c/o
R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak,
46 Allington Road, Newick,
BN8 4NB, Tel : 01825 722895 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 13, 2019
