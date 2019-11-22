|
|
|
BALDOCK Kristy Passed away suddenly on 2nd November 2019, aged 32 years. Amazing daughter of Suzanne & Richard and devoted sister of Adam, she will be desperately missed by all her family and friends.
Kristy's ceremony will be held at Wealden Crematorium on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am.
Her family have kindly requested you wear something colourful rather than sombre. Donations, if desired, may be
made to either 'Jumbulance' 'Canine Partners' or '3H Fund' and should
be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett
Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019