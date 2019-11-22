Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00
Wealden Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristy Baldock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristy Baldock

Notice Condolences

Kristy Baldock Notice
BALDOCK Kristy Passed away suddenly on 2nd November 2019, aged 32 years. Amazing daughter of Suzanne & Richard and devoted sister of Adam, she will be desperately missed by all her family and friends.
Kristy's ceremony will be held at Wealden Crematorium on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am.
Her family have kindly requested you wear something colourful rather than sombre. Donations, if desired, may be
made to either 'Jumbulance' 'Canine Partners' or '3H Fund' and should
be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett
Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -