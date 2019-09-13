Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Cunningham

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Cunningham Notice
CUNNINGHAM Kenneth Thomas William 30.11.1932 - 27-08.2019

A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandfather and friend to many who will be sadly missed by us all.

Born in Liverpool, Ken served in the Royal Air Force where he met his wife Jeanne and they married in 1954. Ken joined Sussex Police in 1957 and was stationed at Uckfield as an Inspector in 1967. Ken's career in the force was varied and challenging, he worked with the Dog Handling team and later went on to become decorated with the title of Chief Inspector at Lewes Headquarters. Ken took retirement in 1979 and became a Maths and Economics teacher at Warden Park in Cuckfield for the remainder of his career. Ken was involved in many activities in Uckfield Town. A founder member and instrumental in establishing The Luxford Centre where Jeanne and Ken spent many hours.
He was also Chairman of Age Concern for a number of years. Ken's other love was bowls, in 1983 he teamed up with his good friend Ken Tomlinson to form Wealden Bowls Club which opened in November 1985.

Ken passed away peacefully in Princess Royal Hospital on 27th August 2019 following a short illness.
Ken's funeral will be held on 20th September 2019 at 12.30pm at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield and afterwards at Wealden Bowls Club, Maresfield, TN22 2HN

Family flowers only. Donations to Dementia UK, Diabetes UK or
St Wilfred's Hospice in Eastbourne.

For all enquiries and donations please contact Richard Green Funeral Services, Uckfield. [email protected] or on
01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.