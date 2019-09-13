CUNNINGHAM Kenneth Thomas William 30.11.1932 - 27-08.2019



A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandfather and friend to many who will be sadly missed by us all.



Born in Liverpool, Ken served in the Royal Air Force where he met his wife Jeanne and they married in 1954. Ken joined Sussex Police in 1957 and was stationed at Uckfield as an Inspector in 1967. Ken's career in the force was varied and challenging, he worked with the Dog Handling team and later went on to become decorated with the title of Chief Inspector at Lewes Headquarters. Ken took retirement in 1979 and became a Maths and Economics teacher at Warden Park in Cuckfield for the remainder of his career. Ken was involved in many activities in Uckfield Town. A founder member and instrumental in establishing The Luxford Centre where Jeanne and Ken spent many hours.

He was also Chairman of Age Concern for a number of years. Ken's other love was bowls, in 1983 he teamed up with his good friend Ken Tomlinson to form Wealden Bowls Club which opened in November 1985.



Ken passed away peacefully in Princess Royal Hospital on 27th August 2019 following a short illness.

Ken's funeral will be held on 20th September 2019 at 12.30pm at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield and afterwards at Wealden Bowls Club, Maresfield, TN22 2HN



Family flowers only. Donations to Dementia UK, Diabetes UK or

St Wilfred's Hospice in Eastbourne.



For all enquiries and donations please contact Richard Green Funeral Services, Uckfield. [email protected] or on

01825 760601. Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 13, 2019