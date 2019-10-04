|
CLARK Kathlyn Mary
'Kitty' Late of Cross-in-Hand,
East Hoathly and Lewes,
passed away on 22nd September 2019 after a long illness, aged 97 years.
Will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will take place at
East Hoathly Parish Church, on
Tuesday 8th September at 2.00pm. Flowers or donations to
Alzheimer's Society, may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 4, 2019