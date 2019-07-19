|
|
|
Kinnison-Bourke Judith Anna Much loved by family and friends, it is with much sadness that Judith finally lost her titanic struggle and passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 24th June. There will be an Ecumenical Service to celebrate Judith's life at
All Saints Church, Herstmonceux on Monday, 29th July at 2pm.
With a wake in the Ballroom at Herstmonceux Castle afterwards.
Bright colours to be worn!
Family flowers only. However, should you wish to make a donation then this can be made to the Quicken Trust, either online at http://www.quickentrust.com or by post to PO Box 113, Hailsham,
East Sussex BN27 4US.
Published in Sussex Express on July 19, 2019