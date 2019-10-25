Home

HAMPTON Joyce Ellen (Joy) Passed away peacefully at Windlesham Manor Care Home, Crowborough
on 12th October 2019, aged 86 years.
Joy will be sadly missed
by her loving husband,
children, grandchildren,
family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Kent & Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5JJ on
Friday 1st November at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if wished, to
'Alzheimer's Research UK'
may be made online at
www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact
Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 25, 2019
