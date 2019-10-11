Home

Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00
Woodvale Crematorium - North Chapel
Joy Butler

Joy Butler Notice
BUTLER Joy Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family on 29th September 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved mother of Graham and Kim. Funeral service to be held at
Woodvale Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made to 'British Heart Foundation' and should be sent by post to c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX
Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019
