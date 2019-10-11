|
|
|
BUTLER Joy Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family on 29th September 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved mother of Graham and Kim. Funeral service to be held at
Woodvale Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made to 'British Heart Foundation' and should be sent by post to c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX
Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 11, 2019