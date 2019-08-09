Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:00
Crossway Church
Seaford, BN25 1NP
WILCOCKSON John Died peacefully at home on the
1st August 2019 aged 83 years.
A much loved husband, Dad
and Grandpa.
Funeral service to be held at
Crossway Church, Seaford, BN25 1NP on Thursday 22nd August at 2.00pm.
Family would prefer no black to
be worn, family flowers only,
donations if desired to St. Wilfrids
Hospice, collections on the day or direct via www.stwhospice.org
All enquires c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 - 40 High Street, Seaford, BN25 1PL, 01323 490733.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 9, 2019
