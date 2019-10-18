Home

Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:00
St Anne's Church
Lewes
John Tilbury Notice
TILBURY John Edward Passed away peacefully at home on
6th October 2019.
Much loved Husband of Sybil,
Father to Sarah and Graham,
'Papa' to Amy, Tom, Luke and Lucinda and Great Grandfather to Posy
and Baxter.
Funeral service to be held at
St Anne's Church, Lewes, on
Thursday 31st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made to 'British Heart Foundation'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019
