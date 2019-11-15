|
LANCASTER John Passed away suddenly at home
with his family on 4th November 2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Grumps, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle,
Boss and friend.
Now with his Lord & Saviour
but greatly missed by everyone.
A Service of Thanksgiving is to be
held at Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes on Thursday 21st November at 3pm. Family flowers only, but donations,
if desired, may be made to 'Kent,
Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance'
and should be sent by post to
Grace Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX. Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019