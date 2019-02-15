|
FRENCH John Edgar 5.1.1933 - 8.2.2019
Sadly passed away peacefully at the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, Pembury, aged 86 years.
Husband of the Late Maureen,
dad to Linda, John, Mark and Robert,
father-in-law, grandad and
great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th February, 2.00pm at
St Peter & St Paul Church, Wadhurst followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John, in aid of 'PSP Association' may be made online at www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk
Enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons, Funeral Directors, High Street, Burwash, TN19 7ET.
Tel. 01435 882219
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 15, 2019
