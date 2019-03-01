Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Curd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Curd

Notice Condolences

John Curd Notice
CURD John Alfred Peacefully in hospital on
12th February 2019, aged 85.
Former Uckfield Postman.
Much loved Husband of Maureen, Father and Grandfather.
Funeral to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
on Monday 18th March at 12.15pm
in the Main Chapel.
Family have requested that
casual clothing is to be worn.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH Tel: 01323 489127.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.