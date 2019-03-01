|
|
|
CURD John Alfred Peacefully in hospital on
12th February 2019, aged 85.
Former Uckfield Postman.
Much loved Husband of Maureen, Father and Grandfather.
Funeral to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
on Monday 18th March at 12.15pm
in the Main Chapel.
Family have requested that
casual clothing is to be worn.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH Tel: 01323 489127.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 1, 2019
