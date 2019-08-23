Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Corkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Corkett

Notice Condolences

John Corkett Notice
CORKETT John Of Uckfield, passed away peacefully
on 12th August 2019, surrounded
by family and friends, aged 90.

A very loving father and brother
who will be sorely missed.

His funeral service is to take place
at Our Lady Immaculate and
St Philips Neri Catholic Church
at 1pm on Tuesday 27th August 2019.

Family flowers only please.
Should you wish to make a donation, please direct enquiries to
Cooper & Son Funeral Directors,
Rose Cottage, 11 New Town,
Uckfield, TN22 5DL.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.