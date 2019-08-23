|
|
|
CORKETT John Of Uckfield, passed away peacefully
on 12th August 2019, surrounded
by family and friends, aged 90.
A very loving father and brother
who will be sorely missed.
His funeral service is to take place
at Our Lady Immaculate and
St Philips Neri Catholic Church
at 1pm on Tuesday 27th August 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Should you wish to make a donation, please direct enquiries to
Cooper & Son Funeral Directors,
Rose Cottage, 11 New Town,
Uckfield, TN22 5DL.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 23, 2019