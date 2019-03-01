|
BRADFORD John Leslie of Fletching, passed away peacefully
on 15th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Hilda,
much loved dad of Alan & Debbie
and Neil & Debbie, also a loving grandad to Stephanie & Steven,
Sophie & Tom, also Lea and Mia.
Funeral service at
Fletching Parish Church,
on Friday 8th March at 11-00 am,
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Diabetes UK, c/o R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, Allington Road, Newick, BN8 4NB,
Tel: 01825 722895 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 1, 2019
