Richard Green Funeral Service Richard Green
125 High Street
Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1RN
(182) 576-0601
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00
Wealden Crematorium
Horam
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30
St Mark's Church
Hadlow Down
John Banks Notice
Banks John Lionel Died at home on 23rd May 2019
aged 88 years. John will be sadly missed by his family & friends.
The funeral service is to take place
at Wealden Crematorium, Horam
on Monday 10th June at 10a.m., followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Mark's Church, Hadlow Down at 11.30a.m. There is no need to wear black, unless you wish to.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice
or St Mark's Church
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex,
TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on May 31, 2019
