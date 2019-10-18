Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:00
St Mary the Virgin Church
Ringmer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Godsmark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Godsmark

Notice Condolences

Joan Godsmark Notice
GODSMARK Joan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton on 13th October 2019,
aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Arthur,
loving mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Ringmer
on Wednesday 30th October
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may
be made to 'Dementia UK'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.