|
|
|
CANE Jill (Neé Fisher) We regret to announce that Jill (Mum) passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th May 2019, surrounded by her family. Her funeral will be held at The Downs Crematorium, Brighton in the
Main Chapel on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome, or
donations if desired may be made to 'Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on June 14, 2019
Read More