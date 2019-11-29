|
|
|
BARNES Jennifer Mary Passed away on
17th November 2019
aged 78 years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, daughter Jackie, grandchildren Callum and Genna
and her friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 9th December 2019 at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations made payable to Guide Dogs for the Blind or English Springer Spaniel Welfare and sent c/o Cooper & Son, 19 Clinton Place, Seaford BN25 1NP Tel: 01323 492666
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 29, 2019