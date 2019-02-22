Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
Holy Cross Church, Uckfield
Jean Ridley Notice
RIDLEY Jean Muriel
'Binkie'
(nee Budgen) Formerly of East Sheen, passed away
peacefully on 16th February aged 98 years in Uckfield. Dearly loved wife of the late John Seaton and mother to Ian, grandmother to Caroline, Nicholas and Matthew and great grandmother to five. The funeral service is to take place at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Wednesday 13th March at 1pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or R. N. L. I. c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 22, 2019
