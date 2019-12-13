|
|
|
NASH Jean Mary On 4th December 2019, aged 88,
died peacefully in her sleep at
Lydfords Care Home East Hoathly.
Jean is survived by her husband,
Trevor and their three daughters
and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be performed by Rev John Wall at St Michael and
All Angels Church, Little Horsted on Wednesday 18th December at
11.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations to The Kit Wilson Trust
for Animal Welfare c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 13, 2019