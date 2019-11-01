|
|
|
MORRISS Jean
(née Larkin) Sadly passed away on
20th October 2019, aged 82 years.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium,
Ceremony Hall on Friday
8th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired may be
made to 'British Heart Foundation'
and should be sent by post to Grace -
Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 1, 2019