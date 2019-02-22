Home

Heathfield Funeral Service
Holmrook, Hailsham Road
Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30
Kent and Sussex Crematorium
Tunbridge Wells
View Map
Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Molesworth-Edwards Notice
Molesworth-Edwards Jacqueline Mary Passed away peacefully at The Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath on 29th January 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved mummy, granny,
great-granny and big sis, who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
Kent and Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Monday 4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'P.D.S.A.' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 22, 2019
