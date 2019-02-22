|
Molesworth-Edwards Jacqueline Mary Passed away peacefully at The Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath on 29th January 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved mummy, granny,
great-granny and big sis, who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
Kent and Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Monday 4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to 'P.D.S.A.' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 22, 2019
