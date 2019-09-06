Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel
Venus Ingrid Jacqueline It is with deepest sorrow
we announce that Ingrid
sadly passed away on the
27th August, 2019, aged 62.
Beloved wife of Laurence,
sister Fiona and Family.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 12th September, 2019
at Woodvale Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice or Raystede. All enquires c/o
Co-op Funeralcare,
38 - 40 High Street, Seaford,
East Sussex BN25 1PL.
Tel: 01323 490733
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 6, 2019
