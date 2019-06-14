|
KING Ian David Passed away peacefully at Eastbourne District General Hospital on 24th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Ian will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren,
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam,
TN21 0FX on Wednesday 19th June
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations,
if wished, to 'Alzheimer's Society'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on June 14, 2019
