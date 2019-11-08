|
CLOWES Hilda Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on 27th October 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved mother and grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas à Becket Church, Lewes
on Friday 15th November at 12.00pm followed by committal at
The Downs Crematorium
(Main Chapel). Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
may be made to 'Dementia UK'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 8, 2019