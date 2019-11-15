|
FORD Hilary Ann It is with sadness that we announce the death of HILARY ANN FORD,
late of Uckfield, East Sussex.
Hilary left us on October 14 2019,
after a lengthy battle with
Alzheimer's disease.
She had just celebrated her
90th birthday.
Hilary was a Registered Nurse.
She worked in, and travelled to many parts of the world, but her great love was helping children who had difficulties in living a normal life.
Hilary leaves behind her brother, Alan, as well as nieces and nephews in North America.
A funeral Mass will be held on
Monday 18th November, at 12noon at St Philips Catholic Church in Uckfield, where Hilary was a lifetime parishioner. The service will be followed by interment at
Snatt's Road Cemetery.
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 15, 2019