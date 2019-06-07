|
|
|
TURNER Herbie Christopher Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and lifelong member of
Glynde Beddingham Brass Band.
Herbie's family would
like to express their sincere gratitude to Blatchington Court Care Home
for their kindness and care.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Glynde on
Friday 14th June at 2.00pm
followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be
made to 'Alzheimer's Society' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on June 7, 2019
